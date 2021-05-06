May 6 weather forecast: Cooler with sun

(Thursday, May 6, 2021) Enjoy the one day of the next few days where it’ll be dry and sunny. More showers and cooler weather return to close out the week.

After a week of daily rainfall, we finally have a dry and sunny day to enjoy.

Too bad it’ll be pretty chilly and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Our weather will stay cool and become unsettled again Friday and into the weekend.

While it may start dry with even a little bit of sun Friday morning, clouds will quickly move in towards lunchtime.

Rain and more cloud cover will move from west to east and bring rain back to the Southern Tier in the afternoon and evening.

This system will attach itself to another system coming up the coast.

This will mean more rain showers and cooler weather into Saturday.

The good news is that all of this will be up and out of here in time for Mother’s Day!

Sunday has been trending drier for all the moms out there.

But, if you have outdoor plans you’ll want to take into consideration it’ll still be cool in the 50s with a bit of a breeze.

There are no warm-ups in sight looking ahead into next week.

Our unseasonable cool and unsettled pattern will repeat itself next week beginning with showers and highs around 50 Monday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and a bit breezy. High low 50s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low mid 30s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Starting dry with some sunshine. Then increasing clouds and rain showers by the afternoon and into the evening. High upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. Some showers could be snow showers in the higher elevations early in the morning. Then rain showers during the day. High low 50s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 60.