May 6 weather forecast; cool weather sticks arounds

(Wednesday, May 6th 2020) We’re in for a showery and cool second half of the week. A few showers develop Wednesday.

Although it’s a slightly warmer day, the unseasonably chilly pattern is not breaking anytime soon.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the Mid-Atlantic seaboard Wednesday.

This will be close enough to the Southern Tier to produce some scattered rain showers Wednesday.

At least temperatures should be a touch better with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another weak system moves in from the Great Lakes Thursday to give us another chance of rain showers.

But it’s the storm that evolves Friday into Saturday is what is drawing all the attention.

Believe it or not, but the Polar Vortex will be paying the Northeast a visit Mother’s Day weekend.

It will turn even colder with some rain and/or snow developing Friday into Mother’s Day weekend!

At least a minor accumulation of snow is possible Mother’s Day weekend, especially across the higher terrain.

Hopefully we will see some sun anyways for mom Sunday.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a few mainly rain showers possibly developing later Wednesday afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and cool. Few spotty showers later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Turns blustery and colder with a bit of rain and snow developing. Highs in the near 50, but falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday: Windy and cold with some mainly snow showers around. Highs 40 to 45.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Intervals of sun with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50.