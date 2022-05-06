(Friday, May 6, 2022) Cooler, cloudy, and showery weather impacts the Southern Tier Friday and Saturday. But on Sunday our weather really improves. A dry, sunny, and warm stretch of weather begins next week.

A slow moving area of low pressure will keep our weather a little unsettled. Expect occasional light rain showers, clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 both days.

Rain showers start to depart by Saturday evening as high pressure to our north takes back control of our weather.

This should lead to a great day for Mother’s Day! The sun will shine, and temperatures should warm back into the 60s.

This area of high pressure will stay large and in charge next week. Beginning Monday, a long stretch of dry, sunny, and warm weather sets up. Each day should warm up a little more too, starting around 70 Monday and ending near 80 by the end of the week!

Friday: Light rain showers. Cloudy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cool, cloudy, and a little rainy. High mid 50s. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.