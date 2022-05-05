(Thursday, May 5, 2022) It’s a dry and pleasant day! However, expect some wet weather to come close to us to close out the week.

Drier weather builds back on Thursday. It warms back up into the 60s thanks to a mostly sunny sky.

We’re watching Friday into Saturday when wetter weather returns again.

There’s a new system moving just to our south, but close enough for rain showers to develop Friday afternoon and likely linger into the first half of the day Saturday. The rain and clouds will make it a touch cooler too in the 50s to near 60.

Thankfully we should dry it out just in time for Mother’s Day at the end of the weekend. Warmer weather looks like it’s on the way next week! There’s a good chance we’re going to flirt with some summer-like warmth.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s. Wind: Light north.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Light northeast.

Friday: Chance of showers developing by the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High upper 50s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High upper 70s.