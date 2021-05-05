May 5 weather forecast: Cool, rainy weather

(Wednesday, May 5, 2021) It’s a pretty rainy Wednesday. Pretty cool too as temperatures drop back into the 50s for a while.

Wednesday stays damp with rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms as a cold front moves across the area.

The rain will taper off by the late-afternoon.

The temperatures have dropped back to the 50s and into the low 50s and even 40s by the late afternoon as the cold front moves further to our east.

Thursday looks to be our only real dry day.

Too bad it’ll be pretty chilly and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Our weather will stay cool and become unsettled again Friday and into the weekend with a system coming up the coast.

This will keep the threat of rain nearby through the weekend, including Mother’s Day.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s, but turning cooler in the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: SW shifting to the NW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain and possible thunderstorms. Low mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High low 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Chance of showers. High near 60.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Still cool. High mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.