May 5, 2020 weather forecast

(Tuesday, May 5th 2020) Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday, but have the extra layer on because it’s still pretty chilly. Few rain showers develop Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure will build Tuesday and provide a good deal of sun. Highs Tuesday despite considerable amounts of May sun will only manage the upper 40s to low 50s.

After another cold night with some frost Tuesday night into early Wednesday, it will likely cloud up midweek with a few mainly rain showers developing later Wednesday afternoon and night.

Believe it or not, but the Polar Vortex will be paying the Northeast a visit Mother’s Day weekend. What does this mean?

After a pretty nice Thursday albeit still cool, it will turn even colder with some rain and or snow developing Friday into Mother’s Day weekend!

At least a minor accumulation of snow is possible Mother’s Day weekend, especially across the higher terrain. Hopefully we will see some sun anyways for mom Sunday.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Patchy frost. Low near 30.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a few mainly rain showers possibly developing later Wednesday afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Turns blustery and colder with a bit of rain and snow developing. Highs in the near 50, but falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday: Windy and cold with some mainly snow showers around. Highs 40 to 45.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Intervals of sun with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 50.