(Wednesday, May 4, 2022) Cooler and rainy weather sticks around Wednesday. Our weather dries out Thursday, but expect a wet end to the week.

Expect rain showers to continue Wednesday with some embedded downpours at times. The clouds and rain will keep the temperatures on the cooler side in the upper 50s.

Drier weather builds back in Wednesday night into Thursday. It warms back up into the 60s thanks to a mostly sunny sky.

We’re watching for the end of the week when cooler, wetter weather returns again. There’s a new system moving just to our south, but close enough for rain showers to impact the area Friday and into Saturday. It’s a touch cool too.

Thankfully we should dry it out just in time for Mother’s Day at the end of the weekend. Warmer weather looks like it’s on the way next week!

Wednesday: Cooler, breezy, and rainy. Rain gradually tapers off later in the day. High near 60. Wind: SW-W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered rain showers taper off. Some fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High around 60.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High near 60.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High mid 70s.