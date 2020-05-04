May 4 weather forecast, colder weather coming

(Monday, May 4th 2020) It’s going to be a MUCH cooler day compared to what we felt over the weekend, especially Sunday, and there will be a few scattered showers developing today too.

The breeze will make it feel even cooler today.

Unfortunately, the great weather from the weekend will not continue into today with a few scattered showers developing and highs some 25 degrees colder than yesterday!

Highs will only reach the 40s to low 50s on this Monday.

High pressure will build in tonight into Tuesday and provide a clearing sky tonight and a good deal of sun Tuesday.

Areas of frost will be possible tonight with lows within a few degrees of 30.

Highs Tuesday despite considerable amounts of May sun will only manage the upper 40s to low 50s.

After another cold night with some frost Tuesday night into early Wednesday, it will likely cloud up midweek with a few mainly rain showers developing later Wednesday afternoon and night.

Believe it or not, but the Polar Vortex will be paying the Northeast a visit Mother’s Day weekend.

What does this mean? After a pretty nice Thursday albeit still cool, it will turn even colder with some rain and or snow developing Friday into Mother’s Day weekend!

At least a minor accumulation of snow is possible Mother’s Day weekend, especially across the higher terrain. Hopefully we will see some sun anyways for mom Sunday.

Monday: Few scattered rain showers develop and MUCH cooler. Breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Clearing and cold with areas of frost possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a few mainly rain showers possibly developing later Wednesday afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Turns blustery and colder with a bit of rain and snow developing. Highs in the near 50, but falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday: Windy and cold with some mainly snow showers around. Highs 40 to 45.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Intervals of sun with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s.