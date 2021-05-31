May 31 weather forecast: Dry and sunny

(Monday, May 31, 2021) After a chilly, dreary, and damp Memorial Day weekend our weather will finally start to improve.

Monday will end up dry and sunny. Warmer weather starts to plan its comeback this week too.

The very stubborn area of low pressure that gave us some not so great weather over the weekend is finally moving out!

We’ll deal with some lingering rain showers and cloud cover in the morning. As the day goes on more sunshine gradually returns as high pressure builds back in. That will help get the temperatures back in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer, but an upper level trough will bring some extra cloud cover back. At least it’ll stay mainly dry.

Our next system moves in from the west Wednesday. The heat and humidity will rise which could lead to a few showers Wednesday, and more numerous showers Thursday into Friday.

Get ready to turn the air conditioners back on this weekend. It’s going to be pretty warm and humid again Saturday and Sunday.

Monday (Memorial Day): Clouds and showers taper. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. High mid 60s. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low upper 40s. Wind: Light northwest.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Risk of an afternoon shower. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers or storms. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Chance of showers or storms. High mid 70s.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High low 80s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High mid 80s.