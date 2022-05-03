(Tuesday, May 3, 2022) It’s a little warmer Tuesday, but this warmth comes with the threat of showers later in the day that carry over to mid-week.

After a quiet and mild Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive towards sunset Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures warm back to near 70 Tuesday with even a little sun possibly sneaking through at times during.

Once the showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures cool back into the low 60s midweek.

Showers linger Wednesday morning, but gradually taper off later in the day to set us up for a mainly dry and sunny day Thursday.

We’re watching for the end of the week when cooler, wetter weather returns again. Thankfully we should dry it out just in time for Mother’s Day at the end of the weekend.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain showers. Some fog. Lows near 50. Wind: 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. High around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High around 60.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High near 60.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.