May 3 weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms

(Monday, 3, 2021) Get ready for another week featuring rain showers, few thunderstorms, and temperatures all over the place.

It’s Spring after all.

Much like last week, a stalled out boundary will be near the area of the next several days.

Since it is so close we’ll have chance of rain each day through Wednesday.

Temperatures Monday will range from the 60s to the 70s.

The front will drift north out of PA and hang out in Central New York Monday afternoon.

Chances for rain will greatly go up Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as a decent southwest wind picks up.

This will pump warm, moist air into the Southern Tier.

There could be some spots flirting with 80! But for now we’ll settle for the mid to upper 70s.

It’ll feel humid at times too. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely Tuesday.

Things will begin to cool down Wednesday as the front moves back to our south and put us on the cooler side of things.

We’re back to around 60 at that point.

Thursday looks to be our only real dry day.

Too bad it’ll be pretty chilly with highs in the 50s.

Our weather will stay cool and become unsettled again Friday and into the weekend with a system coming up the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with increasing chance of afternoon showers and thundertorms. High mid 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Rain and possible thunderstorms. Low mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong or severe. Warm and feeling a touch humid. High mid 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s, but turning cooler in the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: SW shifting to the NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High low 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Chance of showers. High near 60.