May 28th weather forecast: Cold front coming

(Thursday, May 28th, 2020) It may not be as hot Thursday, but it’ll still be very humid. Some extra moisture moving in ahead of our next system could help generate some spotty to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. However, there’s a greater chance of rain and even some thunderstorms Friday.

No record highs expected Thursday.

Even though it’s not as hot with highs near 80 instead of 90, it’s still very humid.

Some tropical moisture from what is left over of Bertha could spark off a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front drops closer to the Southern Tier.

This leads to a better chance and even thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could get a little feisty with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Heat and humidity not your thing?

Then you’ll like the weekend much better.

Friday’s cold front will bring much cooler and less humid air back to the Southern Tier.

We’re talking temperatures in the 60s Saturday and only in the 50s Sunday! This cool down continues in the beginning of June.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Still very muggy. High in the low 80s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Mild and humid. Lows in the lower 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High near 80.

Saturday: Few morning showers. Then increasing sun. High near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.