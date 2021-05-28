May 28 weather forecast: Cool and rainy

(Friday, May 28, 2021) The first half of the Memorial Day holiday weekend is pretty wet and chilly Friday and Saturday. Things will gradually dry out and warm up Sunday into Monday.

The start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks cool and wet.

An area of low pressure is slowly moving east out of Ohio and across Pennsylvania Friday.

Expect rain to become more widespread and steady by Friday afternoon to give us cool and rainy weather Friday.

With the rain and all the clouds our temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s.

Showers will linger through at least Saturday morning before gradually drying out Saturday afternoon to a mostly cloudy sky.

However, recent computer model data has suggested our low pressure will be quite slow to exit and may even stall just off the New Jersey coast.

This will mean we’ll continue the threat of rain showers and cool temperatures into Sunday.

The good news is that Monday, Memorial Day is still looking pretty nice with near normal temperatures and mainly dry.

We’ll keep warming things back into the 70s next week.