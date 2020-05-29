May 28 weather forecast: Cold front moving in

(Friday, May 29th, 2020) A passing cold front will bring the threat of gusty thunderstorms and heavy rain with the chance of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and Friday night.

This cold front brings much cooler air in for the weekend into the start of next week.

Pay attention to the sky and the radar Friday.

We have a stormy setup in the works with two rounds of storms.

The first round of scattered thunderstorms develop by the mid-afternoon.

These storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and possibly an isolated tornado. These storms will have to be monitored carefully.

The second round of storms will occur with the passage of the cold front which will be late Friday evening between 8pm-12am.

More gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours can be expected with this line.

It’s the last day of the heat and humidity before a strong cold front brings cooler weather back to the Southern Tier this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and only in the 50s Sunday! This cool down continues in the beginning of June.

Friday: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms that could be strong to severe and another line of storms just before midnight. High near 85. Wind: SW-W 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Thunderstorms come to an end. Turns cooler and less humid. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Few passing showers. With a mix of sun and clouds. High near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 70s.