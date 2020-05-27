May 27 weather forecast: Heat and humidity sticks around Wednesday

(Wednesday, May 27th, 2020) After breaking a record high Tuesday, we could very wet set another Wednesday.

The heat sticks around through the end of the week before a big cool down comes this weekend.

Tuesday was a scorcher! Binghamton set a few record high of 88°.

It could very well happen again Wednesday. The record is 86° set in 2010.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s, but it’ll feel more like near 90!

There’s a slight chance for some showers and storms bubbling up in the afternoon and evening.

But they will be very few and far between.

A cold front drops closer to the Southern Tier on Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and storms.

Heat and humidity not your thing? Then you’ll like the weekend much better.

Thursday/Friday’s cold front will bring much cooler and less humid air back to the Southern Tier.

We’re talking temperatures in the 60s Saturday and only in the 50s Sunday!

Wednesday: Some sun. Record heat possible. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower/storm. Very warm and humid. High in the mid 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Few clouds, mild. Low mid 60s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. High in the low 80s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High near 80.

Saturday: Few morning showers. Then increasing sun. High near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.