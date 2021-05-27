May 27 weather forecast: Cool and dry

(Thursday, May 27, 2021) Cooler and drier weather moves in Thursday followed by even cooler air and more rain Friday.

Expect showers and unseasonably cool weather to kick start the long holiday weekend.

Our weather turns cooler and refreshing Thursday!

The humidity goes away and we’re left with temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy the dry weather.

The start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks cool and wet.

We’ll have to watch for another area of low pressure to slowly move east out of Ohio and across Pennsylvania to give us cool and rainy weather Friday.

Widespread showers develop by Friday afternoon and last through the evening. With the rain and all the clouds our temperatures will struggle to reach the id 50s.

Showers will linger through at least Saturday morning before gradually drying out Saturday afternoon.

However, recent computer model data has suggested our low pressure will be quite slow to exit and may even stall just off the New Jersey coast.

This will mean we’ll continue the threat of rain showers and cool temperatures into Sunday.

The good news is that Monday, Memorial Day is still looking pretty nice with near normal temperatures and mainly dry. We’ll keep warming things back into the 70s next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing. High mid 60s. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain tapers. Gradual clearing. Low in the lower 50s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High low 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Cool. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Some sun with a chance of afternoon showers. High mid 60s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High mid 70s.