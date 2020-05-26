May 26 weather forecast; possible record highs Tuesday

(Tuesday, May 26th, 2020) The summer-like warmth continues! We could even challenge a record high set 10 years ago. Keep the water handy because it’s going to be pretty muggy.

Sunshine, heat and humidity for Tuesday!

The record high Tuesday is 87° set in 2010, which could be challenged Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but it’ll feel more like near 90!

There’s a slight chance for some showers and storms bubbling up in the afternoon and evening. Same deal for Wednesday.

A cold front drops closer to the Southern Tier on Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and storms.

Heat and humidity not your thing? Then you’ll like the weekend much better.

Thursday/Friday’s cold front will bring much cooler and less humid air back to the Southern Tier.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or storm. Hot and humid. High in the mid 80s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Few clouds, mild. Low mid 60s.

Wednesday: Some sun. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower/storm. Very warm and humid. High in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. High in the low 80s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. High near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.