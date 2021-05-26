May 26 weather forecast: Humid with rain showers

(Wednesday, May 26, 2021) The hot and humid weather will stick around one more day.

A cold front will spark thunderstorms that could turn strong or severe in the afternoon.

Cooler and drier weather moves in Thursday followed by even cooler air and more rain Friday.

Two cold fronts are slated to move across the area Wednesday. Ahead of the fronts we still have very warm and muggy weather.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s midday.

The first of the two cold fronts will bring the first round of thunderstorms shortly after lunchtime.

The second round will move through by sunset.

Any storms that form have a good chance of being strong or severe and produce heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

Be on weather-alert in the afternoon between 1-7pm, especially if you have outdoor plans.

Our weather turns cooler and refreshing Thursday! The humidity goes away and we’re left with temperatures in the 60s.

The start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks cool and wet. We’ll have to watch for another area of low pressure to slowly move east out of Ohio and across Pennsylvania to give us cool and rainy weather Friday.

Showers will linger through at least Saturday morning before gradually drying out the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly moderate as well by Memorial Day.

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong or severe. High mid 80s. Wind: WSW-NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain tapers. Gradual clearing. Low in the lower 50s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing. High mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers, especially in the morning with some breaks of sun and drier weather later in the day. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.