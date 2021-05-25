May 25 weather forecast: Chance of scattered showers

(Tuesday, May 25, 2021) The summer-like heat and humidity return Tuesday. We also finally have some chances of some rain!

High pressure to our east brings the warmer air from the south back to the Binghamton area Tuesday along with the humidity.

Temperatures should rise back to around 80 and dew points in the 60s.

With a warm front nearby, we are not ruling out some spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There’s a better chance of rain and possible strong or severe thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front swings by.

Any storm that forms in the afternoon has the potential to produce heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

There will be plenty of heat and humidity for that cold front to work with too.

Behind that front our weather turns cooler and refreshing again Thursday.

The start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks cool and wet.

We’ll have to watch for another area of low pressure to slowly move east out of Ohio and across Pennsylvania to give us cool and rainy weather Friday into Saturday.

The good news is that we should dry things out as the day goes on Saturday to give us warmer and drier weather the rest of the long weekend.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Chance of scattered afternoon storms. High around 80. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloud, mild, and breezy. Low upper 60s. Wind: WSW 6-12 mph..

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong or severe. High mid 80s. Wind: WSW-NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing. High near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High upper 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers, especially in the morning with some breaks of sun and drier weather later in the day. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny. High low 70s.