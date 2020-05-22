May 22 weather forecast: Sunny and warm for Friday

(Friday, May 22nd, 2020) After some great weather the last few days an upper level low will bring some showers back to the Southern Tier later Friday through Saturday morning.

High pressure builds back in to give us a drier second half of the weekend into Memorial Day.

We’ve been keeping an eye on how a stubborn area of low pressure over the southeast is forecast to behave into the weekend.

Chances of rain showers increase Friday evening and linger into Saturday morning. This will be the wettest part of the upcoming holiday weekend.

As high pressure moves back in, the chance of rain drops off Sunday into Monday.

We should actually be flirting with 80 degrees by the end of the weekend and start of next week! We’re springing right into summer next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds. Some showers towards sunset can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SSW 6-12 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered rain showers and an embedded thunderstorm mainly in the morning into the early afternoon. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A big humid. High low 80s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 85.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 85.