May 20 weather forecast: Nice weather predicted for the holiday weekend

(Wednesday, May 20th, 2020) This week’s weather must be our reward for last week’s snow.

A dominating area of high pressure is going to keep our weather dry, sunny, and really nice into the holiday weekend.

A strong area of high pressure to our north will keep the rain at bay and gradually warm us no.

We have no threat of rain until maybe this weekend, and that’s a hard maybe at this point.

Temperatures gradually warm up by a few degrees each day starting with around 70 Wednesday and ending near 80 by the weekend!

The upcoming holiday weekend is looking much warmer too!

We are going to watch for the chance of a few showers this weekend from the slow moving area of low pressure we had to deal with earlier this week.

While it hangs out in the southeast this week, we’re in the dry weather.

But, this weekend we’re going to watch that as it tries to migrate back north into the northeast.

It’s a little too close to comfort to not advertise at least a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorms.

With that said, there should be plenty of dry time too.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80.