May 1st weather forecast; more rain Friday

(Friday, May 1st 2020) Showers linger Friday, but they’re much lighter. High pressure builds in Saturday to give us a pretty nice day before more rain returns Sunday.

Some flood watches and flood warnings continue Friday morning, but expire Friday afternoon.

The culprit of all this rain is very slow to pull away Friday, so we’ll continue to deal with rain showers and cooler temperatures in the 50s. At least it’s not as windy Friday.

Weak high pressure builds in Saturday to finally dry us out for a bit. However, another system coming from the Ohio Valley looks like it could bring some rain and possible thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend.

This cooler than normal weather pattern is not quite budging just yet. All of next week stays below normal with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Friday Night: Showers end, then some partial clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 60s.

Monday: Morning showers. Then afternoon sun. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.