May 19 weather forecast: Feels like July

(Wednesday, May 19, 2021) It’s summer in May!

We’re feeling more like July than May with very warm temperatures.

There’s still no rain for a few days.

High pressure will keep our weather very quiet and dry this week.

It’ll be pretty warm too!

We continue the summer-like weather Wednesday with even warmer weather.

Many will reach 80 or higher Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s through the end of the week and this weekend.

Humidity will gradually start to come up.

Luckily the heat is a comfortable heat Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday and especially Friday and this weekend the dew points are expected to rise into the 60s.

This added humidity is what will help fuel a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warm. High low 80s. Light north.

Wednesday Night: Few clouds and quiet. Lows in the 50s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s. Wind: Light and Variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not quite as warm, but still really nice. High mid 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered storms. High around 80.