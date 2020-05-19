May 19 weather forecast: Dry and sunny Tuesday

(Tuesday, May 19th, 2020) High pressure is back and will give us a nice couple of days of dry, sunny, and warm weather.

The rain and clouds from Monday’s system has been replaced but a dry area of high pressure.

The Southern Tier can enjoy a stretch of dry, sunny weather starting Tuesday lasting through Thursday thanks to that high pressure.

The upcoming holiday weekend is looking much warmer too!

We are going to watch for the chance of a few showers over the holiday weekend, but there should be plenty of dry time too.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: E 6-12 mph

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with some clearing. Lows near 45. Wind: ESE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 65.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Some sun. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Some sun. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.