May 18 weather forecast: Rainy Monday gives way to drier week

(Monday, May 18th, 2020) The week starts with rain. A slow moving low pressure system will continue to bring periods of rain though Monday evening.

High pressure will battle back and provide us with dry weather for the middle of the week.

A low pressure system that brought us rain overnight will continue to bring rain through the first half of Monday.

A strong area of high pressure to our north and east will help keep the actual low to our south. This will cause rain to taper to showers in the evening.

It will also keep the remnants of our first tropical system of the season (Arthur) out of the area and out to sea.

Portions of the Southern Tier could still pick up as much as 1.50” to 2” of rain through Monday evening.

While widespread flooding is not likely, some minor localized flooding could occur.

Tuesday is now looking dry a bit warmer than Monday.

We see an extended dry stretch through Thursday with periods of sunshine.

Monday: Periods of steady rain tapering to showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: E 6-12 mph

Wednesday: Some sun. Highs near 65.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Some sun. Showers possible. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 75.