May 18 weather forecast: Feels like summer as temperatures hit 80

(Tuesday, May 18, 2021) We’ll continue our dry and warm streak of weather for the next few days.

Rain will be hard to come by until the weekend.

High pressure will keep our weather very quiet and dry this week. It’ll be pretty warm too!

It’s starting to feel like summer. Tuesday and beyond high temperatures will approach 80!

Overnight temperatures will stay mild too in the 50s and 60s.

There won’t really be much of a chance of rain again until the weekend.

Be sure to keep an eye on your gardens, you’ll want to water them each day.

The humidity will gradually start to come up too along with the air temperatures.

Tuesday: Some morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the 50s. Wind: Near Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High around 80.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High around 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not quite as warm, but still really nice. High mid 70s.