May 17 weather forecast: Spotty afternoon showers possible

(Monday, May 17, 2021) After a few spotty afternoon showers Monday we’ll stay in a dry and warm stretch of weather for the rest of the week.

High pressure will keep our weather very quiet and dry this week.

It’ll be pretty warm too!

Since there is a little bit of moisture left behind from the weekend we can’t rule out some spotty isolated showers in the afternoon Monday.

Otherwise rain will be very hard to come by.

We’re in the 70s Monday.

Then, it’ll start to feel like summer.

Starting Tuesday and beyond high temperatures will approach 80!

Overnight temperatures will stay mild too in the 50s and 60s.

There won’t really be much of a chance of rain again until the weekend.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High low 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Low upper 40s. Wind: Near Calm.

Tuesday: Some morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High around 80.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High around 80.