May 15 weather forecast: Strong storms tonight

(Friday, May 15th, 2020) Stay weather aware Friday.

It’s a warm and humid day, which will help fuel thunderstorms Friday late afternoon and evening.

The thunderstorms have the potential to turn strong to severe with the threat of high damaging winds, heavy downpours, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

Things dry out Saturday before more showers develop Sunday.

Friday morning starts out mainly dry and mild. It’s muggy and warm with highs near 70.

Friday afternoon turns quite active.

Between 4 pm and 10 pm is our window for strong to severe storms to move from the northwest to the southeast across the Southern Tier.

The biggest threats in these storms are gusty damaging winds 60+ mph, isolated flash flooding, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued you should seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and electronics.

If a tornado warning is issued you need to seek immediate shelter and go to your basement or lowest interior part of your home like a bathroom and closet until the threat has passed.

After this, rain comes to an end and we start the weekend quiet with some sun returning. Highs Saturday are in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain returns Sunday and lingers into Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, so be on the lookout for some flooding.

Monday is cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers could linger into Tuesday as well.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe between 5-10pm. Seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued. Highs near 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Rain and thunderstorms gradually taper off. Mostly cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Chance of showers mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 70.