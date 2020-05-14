May 14 weather forecast; unsettled weather on the way

(Thursday, May 14th, 2020) Spring is finally deciding to return to the Southern Tier. We’re warming the temperatures back up to where they should be for this time of the year. This warm up, however, comes with some unsettled weather.

After a frosty start, most of Thursday is dry with increasing clouds.

A few rain showers should develop later Thursday afternoon first in the Finger Lakes and then closer to the Binghamton area by dinnertime.

We should have no problem getting into the 60s.

Some heavy rain will be possible Thursday night with an embedded storm or two too that may produce localized urban and small stream flooding.

Widespread flooding is not expected.

Friday will feature scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times. Strong to severe thunderstorms are a possibility for Binghamton and areas to the east including the Catskills and northeast Pennsylvania.

Within any storms gusty damaging winds over 60 mph and large hail are likely.

It will be mild with highs well into the 60s to low 70s. It also looks like it will actually be a bit humid too.

We could feel 70 Saturday!

Again, the average high by the weekend is near 70.

Saturday still looks to be the pick day of the weekend with some sun before more rain returns Sunday afternoon/evening.

Thursday: A dry morning with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. Highs low 60s.

Thursday Night: Rain showers with a chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: South 6-12 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.