May 13 weather forecast; warmer weather on the way

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020) We made it. It’s finally going to start to feel like spring around here.

High pressure gains control and dries us out Wednesday. It’s still a little cool, but sunny.

The end of the week is warmer, but a tad unsettled.

High pressure will build on Wednesday.

After a cold, frosty start Wednesday morning, we have plenty of sunshine and highs back near 50. Temperatures are on the way up for the second half of the week! Hello, 60s!

The warmer weather is due to several fronts coming through the area.

This will keep the threat of rain showers in the forecast each day through the weekend. At least it’s not snow!

The overall pattern beyond this weekend into next weekend (Memorial Day Weekend) is for above normal temperatures.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs near 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Lows near 32. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday: A dry morning with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. Highs low 60s.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.