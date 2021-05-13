May 13 weather forecast: Turning the corner into spring

(Thursday, May 13, 2021) A sun-filled sky will help warm the temperatures back to average for mid-May.

Besides some spotty showers at times we’ll stay mainly dry too through the end of the week.

After a chilly and frosty start to the day the sun will shine bright Thursday!

That will help the Southern Tier reach the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Each day we’ll gradually warm up a few degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend until we reach the upper 60s.

Because of some cooler air aloft and the abundance of sunshine, we cannot rule out the slight risk of an isolated shower this weekend.

This is mainly the case for the higher elevations. However, there will be plenty of dry-time this weekend to enjoy.

There won’t be much of a chance of rain again until next Tuesday when a warm front is forecast to be close to the Southern Tier.

We’ve turned the corner! Expect more consistent mild temperatures and dry weather for the next week or more.

Thursday: Morning frost. Then plenty of sun. High mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear with patchy frost. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near Calm.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High around 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High around 70.

Monday: Chance of showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.