May 12 weather forecast: Sunny and a little warmer

(Wednesday, May 12, 2021) Things are finally gradually starting to warm closer to May standards. Besides some spotty showers at times we’ll stay mainly dry too through the end of the week.

Any clouds and dampness from a weak trough overnight will quickly be replaced by dry, sunny weather.

It’s still unseasonably cool and breezy, but we’re heading in the right direction.

Highs Wednesday should top off around 60 in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and a northwest breeze.

There’s another threat of frost again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cover the plants! There’s a frost advisory until 8am Thursday as temperatures could get down into the low to mid 30s overnight.

The sun will shine bright Thursday!

That will help the Southern Tier reach the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

Each day we’ll gradually warm up a few degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend until we reach the upper 60s.

Even the chances of rain are very low outside of spotty pop up afternoon showers.

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine. Breezy. High near 60. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear with patchy frost. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Morning frost. Then plenty of sun. High mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High upper 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 60s.