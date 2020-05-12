May 12 weather forecast; chilly day Tuesday

(Tuesday, May 12th, 2020) We have one more really chilly day before things finally start to go up. High pressure gains control for the middle of the week. It’ll feel a lot more like May by the end of the week. However, It will likely be accompanied by more rain.

A weak front moves through Tuesday which could bring a few spotty rain/higher elevation snow showers. It’s the last day this week where temperatures top off below 50 degrees. (Finally!)

High pressure will build in again Tuesday night and Wednesday.

After a cold, frosty start Wednesday morning, we have plenty of sunshine and highs back near 50.

Temperatures are on the way up for the second half of the week! Hello, 60s!

The warmer weather is due to several fronts coming through the area.

This will keep the threat of rain showers in the forecast each day through the weekend. At least it’s not snow!

Tuesday: Some sunshine with a spotty rain/snow shower in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Lows near 30. Frost/freeze likely.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 60.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Some sun. Slight chance of a shower or two later in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Chance showers. Highs near 70.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s