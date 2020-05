(Tuesday, May 12th, 2020) We have one more really chilly day before things finally start to go up. High pressure gains control for the middle of the week. It’ll feel a lot more like May by the end of the week. However, It will likely be accompanied by more rain.

A weak front moves through Tuesday which could bring a few spotty rain/higher elevation snow showers. It’s the last day this week where temperatures top off below 50 degrees. (Finally!)