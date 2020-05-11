May 11 weather forecast; warmer weather on the way

(Monday, May 11th, 2020) The week starts with a chilly rain.

High pressure gains control for the middle of the week.

Then FINALLY we have warmer, more May-like temperatures! It will likely be accompanied by more rain to end the week though.

A low pressure system will move across the NY/PA border Monday bringing scattered rain showers during the morning and afternoon.

Some isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out east of Binghamton.

It’s breezy again on Monday too. Temperatures likely won’t make it out of the 40s, making for another less than ideal May day across the Southern Tier.

High pressure and drier air builds in Monday evening and night bringing an end to the showers.

As the sky clears, temperatures will likely drop near or below freezing.

Don’t leave the sensitive plants outdoors just yet!

A weak front moving through on Tuesday could bring a few spotty rain/higher elevation snow showers Tuesday.

High pressure will build in again Tuesday night and Wednesday.

After a cold, frosty start Wednesday morning, we have plenty of sunshine and highs back near 50. Temperatures are on the way up for the second half of the week!

Monday: Windy with some rain showers. Highs between 45 and 50. Wind: W 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Wind: W 6-12 mph

Tuesday: Some sunshine with a spotty rain/snow shower in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 60.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Some sun. Slight chance of a shower or two. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Chance showers. Highs near 70.