May 11 weather forecast: Last cool day for awhile

(Tuesday, May 11, 2021) We’re cool for one more day before things gradually (and finally) start to warm up to May standards. Besides some spotty showers at times we’ll stay mainly dry too.

We’re starting off sunny and a little frosty Tuesday morning. As the day goes on we’ll notice extra clouds filtering the sunshine.

A weak front will move through later in the day Tuesday.

This will keep our temperatures in the upper 40s and the risk of spotty showers as well.

However, there will be plenty of dry-time.

Once that front passes then we’ll turn a corner to drier and slightly warmer weather.

Each day we’ll gradually warm up a few degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend until we reach the mid 60s.

Even the chances of rain are very low.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers. Breezy. High low 50s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with some passing showers. Low mid to upper 30s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 60. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High mid 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High upper 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.