May 10 weather forecast: Dreary, damp start to the week

(Monday, May 10, 2021) It’s another dreary, damp start to our week, but the sun will come back!

We’ll gradually dry up as the day goes on. Looking for warmer weather? Hang tight, it’s coming.

Any rain and patchy drizzle still hanging around Monday morning will dry up as the day goes on. We’re still cool with highs in the upper 50s.

If you got any new plants over the weekend hold off a few more days before planting.

A clear sky tonight means some chilly temperatures early Tuesday morning.

Maybe some frost too.

A weak front will move through Tuesday.

This will keep our temperatures in the upper 40s and the risk of spotty showers in the afternoon.

Once that front passes then we’ll turn a corner to drier and slightly warmer weather.

Each day we’ll gradually warm up a few degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend until we reach the mid 60s. Even the chances of rain are very low.

Monday: Morning rain showers. Then breaks of afternoon sun. High upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy frost. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers. Breezy. High low 50s. Wind: W 10-20 mph..

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Thursday: Sunny. High mid 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High upper 60s.