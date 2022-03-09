(Wednesday, March 9, 2022) Wet and slushy snow could make things a little slippery Wednesday, especially for the higher elevations. Everything quickly dries out after sunset.

Wet snow overspreads the region from south to north thanks to an area of low pressure moving close to us during the day.

Temperatures should be close to or above freezing for many, including Binghamton much of the day while precipitation is falling. But the higher elevations, especially in the Catskills, are cold enough for the snow to accumulate during the day.

Only a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is expected for the Binghamton area and lower terrain, but in the Catskills, higher terrain north of Binghamton, and northeast Pennsylvania, 2 to 4 inches or so appears to be likely by sunset Wednesday.

Roads are expected to be mainly just wet across the lower elevations, including the Binghamton area, but across the higher elevations it’s likely going to be at least somewhat slick and sloppy into the evening commute.

For this reason, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania until 7pm Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Any snow and rain exit quickly after sunset Wednesday evening followed by some clearing as high pressure builds in from the west. However, there’s still a bit of a cool breeze blowing over Lake Ontario, so don’t be surprised if there’s some isolated lake flakes flying around into Thursday.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night which will cause any surfaces that are wet and not treated to ice up.

High pressure settles on Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine and a milder high back into the 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected most of Friday too until we get to the weekend. A strong cold front is forecast to bring snow, wind, and cold air back Saturday into Sunday.

Wednesday: Chance of a few rain or snow showers late morning through the mid-afternoon. Less than an inch of accumulation. High near 40. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers taper. Some clearing. Lows in the mid to 20s. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High around 50.

Saturday: Early morning rain showers quickly changeover to accumulating snow showers during the day. Very windy. Temperatures in the 30s and fall to the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Colder. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.