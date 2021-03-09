March 9 weather forecast: Getting warmer

(Tuesday, March 9th, 2021) Getting warmer Tuesday. Grab the sunglasses and enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures get even warmer going through the middle of the week.

Clouds will kick off the day Tuesday before more sun develops come the afternoon as high pressure builds back in.

Highs should make the low to mid 40s Tuesday.

High pressure drifts east of us come Wednesday into Thursday setting us up for a southwest breeze that will lead to the warmest temperatures we’ve felt in 2021.

Highs should get well into the 50s Wednesday and possibly hit 60 Thursday!

A few rain showers will be possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will come through Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool out of the 50s and into the 40s as Friday progresses. Showers will taper Friday.

Back to colder weather for the weekend. Don’t give up on winter just yet.

Tuesday: Some sun develops for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s.Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low in the low 20s. Wind: S-W 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with some sun and highs well into the 50s.

Thursday: Still breezy and mild! A few showers possible developing during the afternoon. Highs near 60!

Friday: Some rain showers tapering off in the afternoon and turning cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cool with some sun and highs close to 35.

Sunday: Brisk and chilly with some sun. Highs in the mid 30s.





Monday: Some sun. Highs near 40.