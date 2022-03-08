(Tuesday, March 8, 2022) The wind is finally coming down a little bit Tuesday. Once the morning lake effect snow showers wrap up, the rest of Tuesday is quiet, but still chilly.

Because of this, localized lake effect snow will continue mainly for areas just north of Binghamton in Cortland, southern Chenango, and northern Broome counties.

High pressure ultimately builds in for Tuesday afternoon and helps clear us all out with some developing sunshine. It’s a breezy day with highs back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

High pressure is in charge Tuesday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows dropping to between 20 and 25.

An area of low pressure will move just to our south Wednesday, but it’s close enough for wet snow and some rain mixed in to develop later in the morning and last into the afternoon. It doesn’t last too long. The precipitation should be up and out of here by sunset.

A slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches is possible by sunset Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations.

Highs on Wednesday should make the 30s and low 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected for the last half of the week until we get to the weekend.

A strong cold front is forecast to bring snow, wind, and cold air back Saturday into Sunday.

Tuesday: Colder and windy. Few lake effect snow showers. High mid 30s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 20.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Light and variable.

Wednesday: Chance of a few rain or snow showers late morning through the mid-afternoon. Less than an inch of accumulation. High near 40. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High around 50.

Saturday: Rain showers changing over to snow showers. Very windy. Temperatures start in the 40s, and turn colder by the afternoon.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Colder. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 40s.