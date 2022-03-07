(Monday, March 7, 2022) Rainy weather is moving in on Monday. It’s cooler too.

It’s a cooler day, but still mild for early March as highs should rise into the 50s across the Southern Tier. No record breaking 60-degree weather coming up Monday.

It’s a wet day with rain that could be heavy at times through midday before tapering to scattered showers for the bulk of the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a half an inch to an inch for most. This may lead to minor flooding in spots, but no widespread flooding is expected across the area.

It turns colder behind the storm system responsible for Monday’s rain, and any leftover rain showers will change to snow showers after 7 or 8 Monday night.

A coating to maybe an inch or so of snow is possible for all Monday night. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 Monday night.

The additional half an inch to an inch of rain with snow melt Monday could very well lead to some localized minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area, be on the lookout, and make sure that the sump pump is working over the next few days.

It’s breezy and chillier Tuesday with some lingering lake effect snow showers/flurries around through the first part of the day, but all in all Tuesday looks to be a drier day.

Some sun should also develop Tuesday. Highs are back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

The middle of this week looks milder and pleasant across the Southern Tier.

Monday: Rain, steady and heavy at times. High in the 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Rain changes to lake effect snow. A coating to an inch of new snow is possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: SW->WNW 15-25 mph. Wind Chill: Teens.

Tuesday: Colder and windy. Few lake effect snow showers. High mid 30s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 20.

Wednesday: Chance of a few rain or snow showers. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High around 50.

Saturday: Rain showers changing over to snow showers. Very windy. Temperatures start in the 40s, and turn colder by the afternoon.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Colder. High low 30s.