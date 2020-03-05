March 5 weather forecast: Getting colder today into the weekend

(Thursday, March 5th 2020) Enjoy more sunshine and spring-like weather before some snow and colder air makes a comeback to end the week.

High pressure briefly moves in Thursday which will make the day fairly quiet with sunshine and mild temperatures in the 40s.

Friday a system from the Great Lakes will collaborate with a Nor’easter and bring some rain back to the Southern Tier.

Colder air behind the Great Lakes storm should change the rain showers over to snow before the day is over with.

The wind really picks up again too. No more than a coating to 2” of accumulation is expected.

Be sure to bundle up and hang on to your shamrock hats Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Parade! It’s going to be a chilly and windy day in Binghamton. Highs will be in the in the low to mid 30s.

Another spring-like warm up is on the way by Sunday and the start of next week. Temperatures are expect to soar back into the 50s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Brisk and turning colder with rain and or snow changing quickly to snow showers during the day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Windy and cold. A morning flurry then increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Considerable sunshine and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Milder with a few late day showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 40.