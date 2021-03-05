March 5: Blustery and cold finish to the week

(Friday, March 5th, 2021) Blustery and cold to round out the week.

A few snow showers but no significant snowfall in the cards for the Southern Tier.

If you’re not a fan of the colder weather, just wait a few days. Milder temperatures will return after the weekend.

Quiet weather is with us for most of the day with a bit of sunshine too.

Temperatures will again struggle to reach 30.

It’s windy so expect it to feel more like the single digits and low teens.

Some lake snow showers are possible Friday night and into Saturday.

Accumulations will be minor and around 1-3” for the higher elevations north of Binghamton.

The cool down into the 20s and low 30s lingers into the weekend.

Some snow showers are expected Saturday and sunshine returns Sunday. It remains breezy through Saturday before high pressure builds in Sunday.

Beginning Monday we have another warm-up which will likely take us through the majority of the week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lake snow showers develop overnight. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the low teens.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 13. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 42.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s.

Wednesday: Some sun with some rain showers developing towards the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Still mild! Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.