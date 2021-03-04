March 4 weather forecast: Colder weather returns

(Thursday, March 4th, 2021) Back to colder weather for the rest of the week. A few snow showers but no significant snowfall in the cards for the Southern Tier.

If you’re not a fan of the colder weather, just wait a few days. Milder temperatures will return after the weekend.

After some flurries to start the day Thursday, some sunshine returns. Temperatures, despite the sunshine, will struggle to reach 30. It’s breezy so expect it to feel more like the teens.

The cool down into the 20s and low 30s lingers into the weekend.

Some snow showers are expected Saturday and sunshine returns Sunday.

It remains breezy through Saturday before high pressure builds in Sunday.

Temperatures remain seasonably cool until Monday. Then, we have another warm-up which will likely take us straight into the middle of the month.

Thursday: Breezy and turning colder with a few flurries possible in the morning. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 13. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lake snow showers develop overnight. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 42.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s.

Wednesday: Some sun with some rain showers developing towards the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50s.