March 4 weather forecast: Colder temperatures on the way

(Wednesday, March 4th 2020) Temperatures turn a tad cooler the next few days.

Passing snow showers can’t be ruled out too.

Outside of occasional passing snow showers the weather looks mainly quiet Wednesday.

It’s a touch cooler with highs back in the lower 40s.

Things are much quieter Thursday with some sun.

A system will try to work in Friday with some rain and or snow changing to snow showers and gusty winds developing on the backside of a developing nor’easter.

Be sure to bundle up and hang on to your shamrock hats Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Parade!

It’s going to be a chilly and windy day in Binghamton.

Highs will be in the in the low to mid 30s.

Another spring-like warm up is on the way by Sunday and the start of next week.

Wednesday: Blustery and colder with a passing snow shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Brisk and turning colder with rain and or snow changing quickly to snow showers during the day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Windy and cold. A morning flurry then increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Considerable sunshine and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Milder with a few late day showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Slight risk of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.