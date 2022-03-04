(Friday, March 4, 2022) Gradually warming up over the weekend!

Friday is mainly quiet. Sunshine returns, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

A warming trend is on the way over the weekend.

Good news for the St. Patrick’s parade Saturday. It’ll be dry and in the mid to upper 30s during the parade!

By Saturday evening a few passing showers are possible as a warm front begins to move closer to the area.

The warm front lifts well north of Binghamton Sunday which will result in some pretty mild temperatures.

Highs in the 50s to even around 60 are fair game.

Unfortunately that will come with rain showers.

Expect a round of steady rain Sunday morning, then more scattered showers in the afternoon. The wind is expected to be quite gusty too.

The colder air returns for the start of next week.

Monday and Tuesday we’re back to the 30s with the risk of rain and snow showers again.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid teens. Wind: SE 3-6 mph..

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers developing towards sunset. High low 40s.

Sunday: Warm and windy. Scattered rain showers. High low to mid 60s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers possible. High in the 30s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High low 40s.