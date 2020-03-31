March 31st weather forecast, cooler with chance of rain

(Tuesday, March 31st 2020) There’s still a threat of rain, but it won’t be as rainy as it was Monday. Things gradually dry out Tuesday night and last through the end of the week.

A few rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around Tuesday, but overall it will be a drier day compared to Monday at least.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and brighter with breaks of sun possible.

It looks to stay mainly dry and slowly turning milder to end the week too! Highs should return to the 50s if not Thursday then likely Friday and some sun could shine too.

The next chance of showers appears to come very late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers possible. High in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mainly dry with a little sun possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs near 55.

Sunday: A chance of a few scattered showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50.