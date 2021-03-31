March 31 weather forecast: Winter Weather Advisory and snow on the way

(Wednesday, March 31st, 2021) Rain showers develop Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front is the return of winter Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect a wintry mix and much colder air to close out the week.

We’ll stay mild around 60 the first half of the day Wednesday until our next cold front brings in real cold air.

The cold front will bring rain and colder temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Some steadier rain is possible. As colder air spills into the Southern Tier, the rain will likely change over to a wintry mix of wet snow and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday. This will make Thursday morning’s commute a slick one.

We change over to all snow Thursday morning.

By the afternoon the widespread snow pulls away, but then the transition to lake effect snow will take place. An additional coating to 2” of new snowfall is possible during the day into the evening Thursday.

Thursday will also be quiet cold and windy. The thermometer may ready mid 30s, but the wind chill will make it feel more like the teens.

High pressure builds in again Friday to at least bring some sunshine by the end of the day and into the weekend.

This upcoming holiday weekend temperatures moderate, so we’re at least back to seasonable highs in the 50s and dry for the most part.

A few showers passing by Saturday night and early Sunday morning can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs near 60, but turning colder later in the day. Wind: S->WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Wintry mix of rain, sleet, and slushy snow. Low 31. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Less than an inch of snow or sleet expected.

Thursday: Morning snow tapers to lake effect snow showers. Colder and windy. High low 30s. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Wind Chill near 20. A coating up to 3” of snow possible.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High near 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance of passing showers at night. Highs near 50.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 60s.