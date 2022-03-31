(Thursday, March 31, 2022) We’re closing out March on a warm, windy, and stormy note.

Be prepared for potential strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re back to the cold and snowy weather Friday.

We’re warming up quickly Thursday in the 60s. However, this warm up comes with very gusty winds and the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

During the afternoon and evening hours, be on alert for stormy weather. Have a way to be notified if a severe thunderstorm warning or even a tornado warning is issued so you can take action like going indoors.

Once the cold front passes after sunset, the threat of storms goes away. However, colder air rushes back in.

We’re back to the 30s with a rain/snow mix Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected though.

Saturday is mainly dry, but on the cooler side. Temperatures aren’t expected to rise too much into the 40s. Sunday does look a bit showery and even cooler. Out of the two weekend days, Saturday is going to be the better outdoor day.

Most of next week looks fairly normal for early April which is highs around 50 and occasional showers.

Thursday: Mild and breezy. Chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong or severe with gusty damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. High mid 60s. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Thursday Night: Storm taper, but scattered rain or snow showers are possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Few rain or snow showers. High low 40s. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chance of some rain or snow showers. High low 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High mid 50s.