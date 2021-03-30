March 30 weather forecast: Spring-like weather returns

(Tuesday, March 30th, 2021) In typical springtime fashion, our temperatures will go on a rollercoaster this week.

We’re climbing to around 60 Tuesday before they go back down for the end of the week.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet, and it gets milder!

Temperatures will rise back to around 60 Tuesday afternoon thanks to sunshine and a strong south wind. We’ll stay mild around 60 Wednesday too until our next cold front brings in real cold air.

The cold front will bring rain and colder temperatures Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

It looks like some accumulating snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning too. It’s too early to get into specific accumulations, but the chances of enough snow to get the shovels and possibly snow blowers back out are looking higher.

At this point our first stab at a snowfall forecast is about 3-6” of snowfall for the Southern Tier by Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on the snowfall forecast.

Highs on Thursday, with more cold Canadian air spilling in, will struggle to get into the mid 30s.

High pressure builds in again Friday to at least bring some sunshine.

This upcoming holiday weekend, temperatures moderate so we’re at least back to seasonable highs in the upper 40s and dry.

Tuesday: More sunshine and turning milder again. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: SSW 10-20+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low mid 30s.

Wednesday: Showers likely developing in the afternoon. Changing to snow showers at night. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Brisk and colder with snow showers possible in the morning. Highs near 30.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High near 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.